|
|
Kwiram, Bernard Kurt: passed to his rest peacefully in his sleep on October 25, 2019 in Kelowna, B.C. Ben, as he was known, was born July 23, 1929 in River Hills, Municipality of Whitemouth, Manitoba, to Wilhelmina and Rudolph Kwiram. He was the 5th of 6 children: Martha, Rudy, Elsie, Willie, Ben and Alvin. He grew up on the family's farm in River Hills, Manitoba, and learned how to work hard early in life. He met and married Elsie Penner in Winnipeg, Manitoba. His work experience was varied and wide and prepared him in a very practical way for the key role he eventually played, along with Elsie, as Founder and General Manager of Fountainview Farms, in Lillooet, B.C. Now known as Fountainview Academy, it still thrives, built on the foundation that they established. Ben s many practical skills and work ethic were always accompanied by a humble gentleness and kindness that endeared him to all who knew him. His dedication to God, his love of family and gracious generosity of spirit shone through in everything that he did. Ben is survived by his wife Elsie, to whom he was married for 69 years, his daughter Rhona, his son Bernie, and two granddaughters, Jessica and Marissa. He is also mourned by his younger brother Alvin (Seattle, WA), many brothers-in-law and sisters-in law, nieces and nephews. Ben's family is grateful for the loving care he received at Sutherland Nursing Home (later known as Mission Creek Landing), for the last six years of his life. A celebration of Ben's life will be held at the Rutland Seventh-day Adventist Church, 130 Gertsmar Road, Kelowna, BC on November 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 2, 2019