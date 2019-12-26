|
GUIDI, Bernice, E. Nov. 15, 1928 - Dec. 17, 2019 On December 17, 2019 Bernice "Betty" Guidi passed away peacefully after a long battle with Parkinsons disease at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Gordon in March 2019. She is survived by her children Bob (Ally), Marcia (Ed), grandchildren: Justin, Mathew, Rudi, Jack, and Lucy, sister Maxine (Roy) and brother Blake (Dorothy). Betty was born and raised in Rabbit Lake, Saskatchewan. In her early adulthood she traveled abroad extensively and taught elementary school in London, Ontario and in the lower mainland of BC. She eventually settled in Penticton to marry her husband of 56 years and raise her children. Betty loved spending time with her family, a good card game, reading and traveling in her RV with Gordon. She was devoted to her Catholic faith spending many years as a St. Ann's parishioner of Penticton and making many lifelong friends. Thank you to all the staff at Dufferin Care Centre, Coquitlam BC for the loving care you provided for our Mother. A funeral will be held at 11:00am Saturday January 4, 2020 at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Coquitlam.
