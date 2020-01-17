|
CHARPENTIER, Bert: Mr. Bert Charpentier passed away peacefully at Westview Place in Penticton, B.C. on January 5th, 2020, one month shy of his 99th birthday. Bert was a Mining Engineer who worked and lived in various locations including Central and South America, Mexico, and throughout Canada. He was predeceased by his wife "Betsy" and his son Philip. He will be missed by his daughter Wendy (Don) Ferris, grandchildren Dawn, Warren (Debra), Dwight (Marty) of Kelowna B.C. and Angelina; great grandchildren: Brittany, Kiira, Ella and Braylon. A sincere thank you to all the staff at Westview North for their compassionate care provided to Bert over the years. Cremation has taken place and a scattering of ashes will take place at a later date in accordance with Bert's final wishes.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 17, 2020