BAILEY, Betty: On Thursday, September 17th Betty Bailey passed away at Moog & Friends Hospice House in Penticton, BC with her three sons beside her. Betty was born in Edmonton, Alberta October 24, 1924, to Arthur and Isabel Katherine Sears, she married, Walter, the love of her life October 27, 1945, in Vancouver, BC. Predeceased by her husband Walter, Betty was the last surviving of five siblings, Dorothy, Lyle, Vivien and Philip. Survived by her three sons, Doug (Debbie), Alan (Karen) and Jim (Susan) as well as her four much loved grandchildren, Christopher (Susie) Bailey, Ross (Julie) Bailey, Tracey (Nghia) Ly and Joanne (Andrew) Jambrosic and her six great grandchildren, Ethan, Benson, Cole, Emily, Jackson and Carson. The family would like to thank Shelly, David and the staff at Westview for their care of our Mother while she was there. Thank you to Doctors Masson, Bannerman and Selinger for their care and compassion. At Betty's request there will be no service, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Betty to the Canadian Cancer Society
