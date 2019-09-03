|
WALLS, Bev: Bev and her best friend!!! Bev Walls passed away on August 28, 2019. A few months before her death she wrote these words: Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intentions of arriving safely in an attractive body - but to skid in sideways - wine in one hand - Purdy's chocolates in the other - body thoroughly used up - totally worn out and yelling who hoo what a ride!!! As per her request there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to First Memorial Funeral Services, 250-762-2299.
