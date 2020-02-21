Home

BERNEDETTO, Beverley Doris: February 6, 1944 - February 15, 2020 Bev was predeceased by husbands, Joe Dorsey and Louis Bernedetto; her mother and father, Evelyn and John Nelson, six brothers, Ron, Lloyd, Allan, Robert, Norman and Barry; four sisters, Shirley, Muriel, Barbara and Geraldine, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by children, Stephen, Deborah and Louis; her grandchildren, Celene, Courtney, Kate, Vanessa, Jagger; great grandchildren, Nicolas and Adriana and siblings Audrey and Kenny. Beverley was born in Winnipeg, she loved family, sports and speed skating when she was young. Later in life she loved reading and had a servant's heart, praying for others and serving people, loving family. She said her most valuable treasure in life were her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family. A Memorial Service to celebrate Bev's life will take place Monday, February 24, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Bethel Church 945 Main St., Penticton. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 21, 2020
