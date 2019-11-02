|
|
Easter, Beverly Wayne: 76, of Richmond, BC, passed away peacefully in the early hours of August 8, 2019 with his wife by his side. Born January 23, 1943, in Hamilton, Ontario, he was a son of the late Herbert and Leona Easter. Bev is survived by his wife Sharon, son Brent (Yvette) Easter, daughters Suzanne Easter, Karen Easter, Katherine (Aaron) Davis, son Steven Easter, his brother Keith and sister Betty, and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and a great grandchild. Bev was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Bev loved sports, especially hockey and he enjoyed watching the local Richmond Sockeyes Junior 'B' hockey games on Thursday nights. Bev worked for many years at Minoru Arena and Richmond Ice Centre as an Ice Technician until ill health forced him to retire. A special thank you to the many doctors, nurses and support staff at Royal City Manor Long Term Care, who took care of Bev in his final years. A Celebration of Life will be held at Stanley's Bar and Grill (inside the Richmond Ice Centre at 14140 Triangle Road, Richmond BC) on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 2, 2019