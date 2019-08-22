Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Paul's Presbyterian Church
8469 Cedar St
Mission, BC
Birgit Anneliese CUMMINGS


1944 - 2019
Birgit Anneliese CUMMINGS Obituary
CUMMINGS, Birgit Anneliese: 1944 - 2019. I, Birgit Anneliese Cummings, am now in my eternal home with my dear Saviour Jesus Christ. I was born in Weimar, Germany to my parents, Kurt and Ingeborg Groeninger. I have one sister, Karin Luck; two children, Monica (Ryan) Mason of Abbotsford and Paul Egger of Calgary. My second marriage was to Edward Cummings, who gave me three step children and eight grandchildren. I would like to thank the friends from Concordia Lutheran Church who came to visit me especially Barbara Morison and Barbara Lundell who came to visit me often and gave me a lot of help. I passed away as a result of A. L. S. on August 15, 2019. A memorial service will take place Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 1:30pm at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 8469 Cedar St. in Mission. In memory of the love of my life, my wife, Birgit Cummings. We would also like to thank all the palliative and home care staff and Dr. Walters for their kindness. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 22, 2019
