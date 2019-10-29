|
DAVIES, BLODWEN: Peacefully passed on October 20, 2019, at her residence at Summerland Seniors Village after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Blodwen is survived by her husband of nineteen years, Orville Davies; her son Keith Roach (Susanne); grandsons, Andrew (Charlotte) and Gregg Roach (Hannah); great granddaughter Beth Roach, and many more extended family members. Blodwen was predeceased by her husband Cyril Roach and son Alan, at age 18 in 1973. Then predeceased by second husband Joe Power. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Salvation Army Penticton Community Church, 2469 South Main Street, Penticton, BC on November 2, 2019 at 2 pm. The family wishes to thank the nurses and care attendants of Summerland Seniors Village for their compassionate care over the years. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Alzheimer Society of BC. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 29, 2019