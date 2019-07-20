Home

Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
BUVYER, Bob: Bob Buvyer passed away suddenly at his home in Kelowna, BC at the age of 73. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Lenore; son Craig (Sophia) Buvyer and their children Adriana and Brendan; daughter Carly Buvyer; his two sisters Joanne and Julie; and his brother Harold. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation www.heartandstroke.ca. For more about Bob's life and to offer condolences to the family visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 20, 2019
