COWLING, Bob: 1938-2020 Bob was born in Kindersley, Saskatchewan and later moved to Alberta and Oregon but called Penticton home since 1978. During his working career he spent several years in Portland, Oregon while he was with the US National and Great Western banks. Bob's entrepreneurial aptitude led him to open Duds for Dudes, a mobile clothing store where he enjoyed much success. He also dabbled in real estate for a short time. Dad was a people person and would strike up a conversation whenever the opportunity presented. This attribute served him well as he was an accomplished salesman at Sun Valley Sales, Parker Motors and Sentes Chev Olds. While not at work, Dad loved to vacation with Mom, family and friends in Mexico and Hawaii. In his retirement years you could find Bob on the golf course or basking in his beautiful yard. He loved all animals and especially treasured his kitties. Bob leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Gail; sons, Randy (Megan) and Jamie (Cheryl); brother, George (Lorraine); sister, Alicia; brother-in-law, Lee (Ria) and many nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Leslie and all the caregivers at Village by the Station. Bob's Memorial Service will be live-streamed on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. If you would like to join the service, please email info@providencefuneralhomes.com for the information by May 27, 2020.