SOUTHWORTH, Bob: Aug 28, 1927 - Jul 1, 2020 Bob Southworth passed away July 1st, 2020 at the age of 92 years. He was born August 28th, 1927 in Vulcan, Alberta. Bob was a legendary pilot and friend to all, known for his fun-loving and mischievous spirit, his service to the community, hard work, dedication and integrity. Bob is survived by his wife, Sonia, and his children, Wendy (Rodney) Morris, Linda (Wray) Steedsman, Carol Faid; grandchildren, Jeremy (Dayna) Morris, Remington Faid; and great grandchildren Taylor and Carson Morris. He is predeceased by grandson Jason Morris who passed August 9th, 2019. A remote celebration of Bob's life is planned for Saturday, August 8th at 1:00 pm PST (2:00 MST) over Zoom. If you would like to join us for the celebration please RSVP with your email address to BobsCelebration20@gmail.com. The family would like to acknowledge and express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna where Bob spent the last months of his life.



