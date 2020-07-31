1/1
Bob SOUTHWORTH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOUTHWORTH, Bob: Aug 28, 1927 - Jul 1, 2020 Bob Southworth passed away July 1st, 2020 at the age of 92 years. He was born August 28th, 1927 in Vulcan, Alberta. Bob was a legendary pilot and friend to all, known for his fun-loving and mischievous spirit, his service to the community, hard work, dedication and integrity. Bob is survived by his wife, Sonia, and his children, Wendy (Rodney) Morris, Linda (Wray) Steedsman, Carol Faid; grandchildren, Jeremy (Dayna) Morris, Remington Faid; and great grandchildren Taylor and Carson Morris. He is predeceased by grandson Jason Morris who passed August 9th, 2019. A remote celebration of Bob's life is planned for Saturday, August 8th at 1:00 pm PST (2:00 MST) over Zoom. If you would like to join us for the celebration please RSVP with your email address to BobsCelebration20@gmail.com. The family would like to acknowledge and express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna where Bob spent the last months of his life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved