Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Bonnie Lynn REILY


1947 - 2019
Bonnie Lynn REILY Obituary
REILY, Bonnie Lynn: January 25, 1947 - November 2, 2019. We are sad to announce the passing of Bonnie Lynn Reily, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Bonnie will be remembered by family and friends as a kind, generous, and hardworking woman, who was admired by all those who know her. At Bonnie's request there will be no funeral. Interment will take place at a later date with a small family remembrance to follow. Those wishing to honour her memory may make a donation to BC SPCA, spca.bc.ca. The family would like to thank Dr. Jennifer Parsons for her care and compassion throughout Bonnie's illness. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 9, 2019
