NEUFELD, Bradley James Daniel: Dec. 2, 1980- Aug 1 2020 Brad succumbed to his illness and met his creator Saturday August 1, 2020 in Vernon, B.C. He is survived by his common-law girlfriend, Tammy Franklin and their cat Boo, his parents Jim and Sandra Neufeld, his loving sister Deandra Neufeld, his niece Shayna, his sons Braxton and Braydon, his church and recovery community. We are blessed by knowing him, he will leave a lasting legacy of love in our hearts. He was a gift to our world and there is relief that his suffering is over! Service will be announced via Tammy and Evangel Church. Flowers greatly appreciated for Tammy. Donations to Freedom's Door will help others struggling in our community. We will miss you Brad! Rest In Peace!



