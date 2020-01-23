Home

HAYWARD, Brandy Marie: Passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Colin Hayward and children, Alexandra, Ian and Isabella; her aunt Ida, uncles Mike and David as well as numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her mother Joan Rebegliati in 2007. A memorial service will be held at Everden Rust Funeral Chapel, 1130 Carmi Ave. Penticton on Sunday, January 26, at 2:00 p.m. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 23, 2020
