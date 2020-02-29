|
KURODA, Brayden Kenji: Born January 25, 2001, passed away suddenly February 17, 2020 in Airdrie, Alberta at the age of 19. Brayden began skiing at the age of 2 and quickly mastered the skills of freestyle skiing coached by his dad, Kenni and best friend, Jon Hodal. He quickly moved up the ranks in mogul skiing, travelling the world and winning two gold medals at the 2019 Canada Winter Games and also winning the Emperor's Cup in Sapporo, Japan last year. Brayden was selected to the Canadian National Mogul Team last spring ranking 5th in all of Canada. On his 19th birthday, Brayden placed 34th in his very first World Cup in Mt. Tremblant, Quebec and then 25th in a recent World Cup in Calgary, Alberta, the 3rd highest Canadian on home soil. He was well on his way to his Olympic Dream. Brayden was always interested in medicine, continually asking questions of his mother, Berva, an RN at Penticton Regional Hospital. They spent hours on end researching the human anatomy and how it related to his athletic performance. He finished Grade 12 with an 87% average, despite missing over half of his classes in pursuit of his skiing aspirations. Brayden was accepted into the University of Calgary's Biomedical Science Honors Program but deferred so he could pursue his skiing career. Brayden touched everyone he met and was well respected and loved by his family, teammates, coaches, teachers, friends, and very special friends Maureen Larson and Jon Hodal. Former student athletes attest to the fact that he was a caring and talented coach. Brayden was joyous and caring and motivational to young and not so young. He was eager and excited to learn and do new things. His work ethic and dedication to everything he did was an inspiration. Brayden is survived by his parents Berva and Ken Kuroda of Penticton; grandmother Marjorie Kuroda of Summerland; Aunt Susan and Uncle Grant Konopaki of Airdrie, Alberta; Aunt Barbara and Uncle Jerry Badgley of Kelowna; Aunt Gwen Shaw and Jim Garfield of Summerland; and cousins Brennan Badgley (Jade Wishart), Chad Badgley (wife Lauren) of Calgary, Meaghan (Shane Coubray) and Alexa Konopaki of Victoria, Ryan Shaw of Summerland, Cody Shaw (wife Kailee) of Victoria, and Leanne Sonnenberg (husband Kris) of Summerland. He is predeceased by Jeech, Auntie Barbie, and Grandma and Papa K. His cousin Leanne said it best: "Brayden will be the only angel in heaven without wings…he already knew how to fly." A funeral is planned at Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre, 21 West Lakeshore Dr., on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. A celebration of Brayden's life will follow at the same venue. Please bring your stories, a memory, and/or picture to leave with the family. It would be much appreciated. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 29, 2020