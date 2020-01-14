Home

Brian Richard ESPENHAIN

ESPENHAIN, Brian Richard: 1962 - 2019 Brian Richard Espenhain passed away suddenly on December 10th, 2019 at the age of 57 years. He will be remembered and sadly missed by his parents Erik and Marilyn, brothers Michael (Darlene), David (Allena) and sisters Donna (Rick) and Sandra. Since retiring from his career as an EMT for BC Ambulance Service, Brian could often be found hunting and enjoying the great outdoors. There will be no service. In lieu of other tributes donations may be made to www.honourhouse.ca/donate. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 14, 2020
