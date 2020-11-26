BARNARD, Bruce: It is with mixed emotions we said goodbye to our father and grandfather Bruce Barnard on November 17th, 2020 after several years of declining health. He will be truly missed by his four children: Christie, Adrienne, Hayden and Landyn and his two grandsons': Charlie (Adrienne) and Lennon (Hayden). He is also survived by his sister Gail in Calgary. Bruce and his family along with his ever-entrepreneurial spirit moved to Kelowna in 1969 and sometimes with partners, often without, started the AutoMart, King Farouk's, Kitchen Niche, Coffee Tea and Spice and the Roller Rec. He managed The Boardwalk, Flintstones, Wild Waters and Dabber's Bingo Hall. All this just a fraction of his business ventures. Ever the tease and always the jokester he is fondly remembered by so many and we thank all of you for your kind condolences. Hopefully next summer when Covid has abated we can get together and celebrate his life. He is gone now but then many will remember his famous tag line - "There is no prize for being last".



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store