Bruce SMITH

SMITH Bruce: April 15, 1943 - September 20, 2020 Bruce was far from perfect - but not very far. Much of his wonderful life was spent in classrooms and administrative offices; with sports teams and on fishing trips; at countless kitchen and duplicate bridge tables. We who loved him are grateful beyond measure that he loved us back. That company includes: his wife, Jean Padwick; his children, Cam and Stacey Smith; his step children, Heather and Cam (Tanya) Phillips; his grandchildren, Ella and Abby Smith, Connor and Nathan Phillips; his sister, Susan (Mark) Smith and a delightful collection of nieces and nephews. Bruce was predeceased by his first wife Barbara and his brother David. We would be honoured if you would remember Bruce by telling someone this day how very much you love them.