ALEXANDER, Calvin Bruce: 1934 - 2019. Cal Alexander passed away at Kelowna General Hospital on August 8, 2019 at the age of 85. He leaves behind his loving wife, Shirley; his sons Scott (Sharilyn), Trevor (Daynna), daughter-in-law Bev; and much-loved grandchildren, Jenna (Adam), Kevin, April (Rick), Tyler, Ryan, Alex, Tyler, Kelsey and Madeline, as well as 6 great-grandchildren. He was sadly predeceased by his son Glenn, parents John & Clara Alexander, brothers, Gordon and Mervin, and sister Wilma. Cal joined the RCMP in 1952, training in Vancouver and Regina. Cal met his future wife, Shirley, in Manitoba in 1956. They were married in 1958 in a lovely double wedding celebration with Shirley's sister Vi, who married Cst. Roy Adolf. After postings to Nova Scotia and Regina, Cal spent the next 23 years in the NWT and Yukon. After 24 years service in the RCMP he transferred to the Government of the NWT as Security Advisor. He remained there until he retired to the beautiful Okanagan in 1989. Cal was an avid sportsman and participated mostly in curling and baseball but enjoyed watching all sports. Card games were a favourite activity. Bird watching and gardening also played a big part in his happy retirement. He especially loved spending time with his entire family and friends. He has filled our lives with a lifetime of treasured memories and will be forever loved and missed. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, friend and member of the community. While we couldn't love him long enough, we could not have loved him more. Thank you to all the caring and dedicated hospital staff at the Kelowna General Hospital, and the great staff at the Glenmore Lodge. There will be no service at Cal's request, but in lieu of flowers, if you desire, contributions to the Alzheimer Society of BC, https://alzheimer.ca/en/bc would be very much appreciated.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 16, 2019