LEACH, Cari(Reinholdt) nee Campbell: It is with great sadness we regretfully announce the sudden passing of Cari Leach on Aug 10, 2020. Still living her life to the fullest, Cari's passing was sudden and unexpected. Loving wife of Bob, proudest mother in the world of her two sons Tor and Reid and their little dog Sadi, thoughtful sibling to Chad, Kelly and King. Caring and respected teacher at Citadel Middle School for 23 years. Friend, cohort and co-adventurer with her many friends. Cari was born in Penticton in 1958. She attended Carmi Elementary School and graduated from Pen High in 1976. Then it was off to UVic to spread her wings and continue her education. Cari graduated with her Bachelor of Education but even better, she met and married Peter Reinholdt. True to Cari's adventurous spirit, they spent their first five years of marriage teaching in Japan. They returned to Victoria in 1989 and their family unit grew with the arrival of their sons Tor (1990) and Reid (1992). Life threw Cari and the boys a major curve ball when Peter passed away in 1994. Cari's strength and courage took over and as a single mom, she went back to school and attained her Category Five. Family has been everything to Cari, and suitably, while attending her brothers wedding, Cari met her future husband Bob. Cari and Bob were married on a mountain top in 1996 and the next chapter of her life began. With Bob, came Bob's large and loving family led by Grandma Ruth and Grandpa Cliff. Cari and Bob raised their boys in Coquitlam. Tor and Reid were Cari's pride and joy and she was always supportive and could not have been more proud of all of their accomplishments. These accomplishments included excelling in most sports and was highlighted by their love of lacrosse which provided them both with scholarships to Limestone College in South Carolina. Both Tor and Reid successfully made the jump to the Professional National Lacrosse League, Tor currently plays for San Diego and Reid plays for Toronto. Cari's journey with Bob, Tor and Reid was all encompassing of a vast array of friends that they cultivated over the years. Cari loved her Apex gal-pals and their shared adventures to different ski resorts each winter. Cari and Bob both grew up in Penticton and spent their summers in Naramata. Their combined circles of family and friends is vast and true and grew exponentially over the years. Cari passed away living life to the fullest, happy and content, in her favourite place. Cari recently described herself as competitive, and she would readily agree that she came by her drive, determination and strength from her mom, MD. Her friends describe Cari as enthusiastic, thoughtful, organized and endlessly generous. Bob says Cari was the glue that held us all together. Tor describes his mom as selfless, she put the needs of everyone else first and Reid knows her story is not over yet. Cari would want us to remember her adventurous spirit and her love and devotion to her family and friends. We miss you Cari, love you and will take every opportunity to live life with the spirit and compassion you have shared so generously with us all. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com