ENNIS, Carl Wilson: June 12, 1939 - March 26, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Carl Wilson Ennis, husband of 53 years to Katherine Ennis (nee Kraus), father of Kyleen (Darrin), Ryan, Spencer (Holli), papa of Kaila, Ryan Sean, Charlotte and Eva, brother of Sheila Youngson and uncle of Carly. Carl was born in Kelwood, Manitoba to Clifford Ennis and Roxena Wilson. He grew up with his Ennis, Stewart and Wilson relations and many extended family and friends. After school he worked for the CNR for a time before moving to Winnipeg. With good advice from Leona Buchannan to continue his education and assistance from the Society for Manitobans with Disabilities, he acquired a position at the Canadian Wheat Board as one of the first programmers, working on a computer that took up an entire room. His analytical talents were recognized and he retired as Executive Assistant to the General Director, Country Services Division. When not working overtime or to help a colleague, he enjoyed collecting antiques, renovating the house, camping and skiing with the family as well as many weekend jaunts to his parent's home in Onanole, Manitoba. After retiring he and Kathy took an extended road-trip to the East coast before moving to Canmore, Alberta, eventually settling in West Kelowna in 2000. He loved the amazing views, the weather, skiing, dancing, spending time with the kids, grandkids and fur baby Zoey. Carl was a family man who never hesitated to listen and give of his time. His advice was often sought. An intellectual with a unique wit, he faced life's obstacles with strength and determination. He was dedicated to public service, passionate about politics and our civic duty to be informed and engaged. His courageous battle with Interstitial Lung Disease having ended, he is no longer suffering, and will be very sadly missed. Heartfelt thanks to Kelowna General Hospital ICU nurses and in particular Dr. Benjamin Wierstra who went above and beyond to help our family. At Carl's request, no service will be held. Memorial donations to The British Columbia Lung Association or The Society for Manitobans with Disabilities would be appreciated. Forever in our hearts and terribly missed.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 4, 2020