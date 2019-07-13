|
POMPONIO, Carmela (Miele): April 22, 1942 - July 9, 2019. Carmela passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 9, 2019 at the age of 77. She was loved and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband Giovanni of 58 years, her sons Roberto and Remo (Michele) and six grandchildren Levi, Taylor, Dakota, Reagan, Kali and Marco. Prayers will be held on Tuesday, July 16th at 6:00 pm at Corpus Christi Catholic Parish, 750 Rutland Road N., Kelowna. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 17th at 10:00 am at Corpus Christi Catholic Parish. In memory, donations to the BC Cancer Agency, 399 Royal Avenue, Kelowna BC V1Y 5L3 would be appreciated. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com for the family.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 13, 2019