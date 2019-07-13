Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valleyview Funeral Home
165 Valleyview Road
Kelowna, BC V1X3M5
(250) 765-3147
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmela POMPONIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela (Miele) POMPONIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmela (Miele) POMPONIO Obituary
POMPONIO, Carmela (Miele): April 22, 1942 - July 9, 2019. Carmela passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 9, 2019 at the age of 77. She was loved and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband Giovanni of 58 years, her sons Roberto and Remo (Michele) and six grandchildren Levi, Taylor, Dakota, Reagan, Kali and Marco. Prayers will be held on Tuesday, July 16th at 6:00 pm at Corpus Christi Catholic Parish, 750 Rutland Road N., Kelowna. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 17th at 10:00 am at Corpus Christi Catholic Parish. In memory, donations to the BC Cancer Agency, 399 Royal Avenue, Kelowna BC V1Y 5L3 would be appreciated. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com for the family.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now