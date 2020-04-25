|
|
SPERANZA, Carmen: January 21, 1938 - April 14, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Carmen on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 82 years. He leaves behind his wife Tammy of 41 years, daughter Sandy and granddaughter Brandi-Lynn. Carmen was the last one to pass away in his immediate family. He also leaves behind some very close family members; his brother-in-law Randy (Liz) Rudnyk, sister's-in-law; Shelley Jessome, Wendy (Gord) Matthezing and two precious nephews Chase and Rylan. His brother Tony's kids and grandchildren, Doug (Kim), Anthony, Matteo, Mercedes then Gary (Dianne), Landen, Tessa and Gina (Bill) Speranza. Carmen's joys in life were his dogs (and he had many). Then came race car driving & fixing cars. He moved to OK Falls and soon began volunteering at: the Legion, Penticton Speedway, the hockey games & concerts at S.O.E.C, calling bingo, and singing at many jams, and going for a cup of coffee. He made so many friends along the way and someone always knew him from "somewhere". He will be loved and missed by many. There will be no service by request. Condolences may be made to the family through kvmemorial.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 25, 2020