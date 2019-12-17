|
PARROTT, Carol Ann: 1940-2019 On December 10, 2019, Carol Parrott passed away peacefully at home at the age of 79 years. Carol is survived by her loving husband, Lorne; son, Vincent (Bernadette); grandsons, Jason (Asako) and Evan (Madison); great-grandson, Koji; sisters, Marilyn and Elaine (Ron). She is predeceased by her brother-in-law, Bernie. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 20 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Penticton. Pastor Colin Cross officiating. In lieu of other tributes, donations can be made to Canadian Blood Services at https://blood.ca/. To send condolences, please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 17, 2019