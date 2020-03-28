|
MARTENS, Carol Elizabeth(nee Chelsom): August 23, 1941 to February 16, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Carol while on vacation in Mexico. She was predeceased by her parents George and Grace Chelsom and her husband of more than 50 years, Norman Martens. Carol is survived by her partner, Konrad Kleemaier, brother, Roy (Raissa) Chelsom of Calgary; her niece Natalie (Jay) Boldt of Calgary and their children Samuel and Zara; her nephew Jordan (Julie) Chelsom of Kitchener Waterloo and their children Luke, Lily and Chloe; her uncle Dr. Arnot Hawkins (Lenore) of Thunder Bay and sisters-in-law, Elvira Schindel of Saskatoon, and Lavinia Boor of Ottawa. Carol was born and raised in Saskatoon, graduating from Nutana Collegiate and Robertson Business School. She enjoyed a lengthy and successful career with Cavalier Enterprises in Saskatoon, retiring from her position as Executive Director in 2000. In 1997 Carol and Norm moved to Kelowna and a new phase of life began for them both including wonderful relationships with golfing partners and special friends. She continued to do contract work for the Cavalier for a few years before fully settling into a happy retirement. She loved decorating and had a real flare for it which was evident in every one of her beautiful homes. She was a generous host to many family and friends. As the much loved daughter of George and Grace she invested much love and care into their well being in their latter years. After Norm's passing Carol continued to enjoy golfing and spending time with her many friends. Carol most recently enjoyed traveling in Europe with Konrad. She also looked forward to their weeks spent in Rincon de Guayabitos, Mexico. Carol always had a kind word and beautiful smile for everyone. She was generous and loving. We believe her private faith in Jesus Christ was a quiet anchor for a hope and a future. We will miss her deeply. A private Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 28, 2020