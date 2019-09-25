|
BROOKS, Carol Irene (nee Henderson): 1934-2019. On Friday, September 20, 2019, Carol passed away peacefully, at the age of 85 years, with her two children by her side. Carol was born in Vernon, BC on July 26, 1934. She will be lovingly remembered for her zest for life and her deep love of her family and friends and will be forever loved, remembered and missed by them all. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Brooks-Spackman (Charles) of Salmon Arm, BC and son, Kevin (Lianne) Brooks of Terrace, BC; three grandchildren, Mathew (Brittany) Brooks and their son, Jacob of Calgary, AB, Logan Brooks of Calgary, AB and Megan Brooks and her daughter, Ava of Terrace, BC. She is predeceased by her loving husband of over 52 years, Fred Brooks; and her parents Harold and Pearl (nee Mills) Henderson. A private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Moog & Friends Hospice House, Penticton, BC. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 25, 2019