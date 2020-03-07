|
STICKLE, Carol: Apr 9, 1937 - Feb 29, 2020 Carol Stickle (neé Campbell), beloved wife, mother, family member and friend, passed to her rest at Kelowna General Hospital on Saturday afternoon, February 29. Carol, daughter of Neil and Naoma Campbell, came into this world on April 9, 1937 in Salmon Arm B.C. just a few minutes behind her twin sister, Chris Campbell Norris. Her brothers, James, Murray, and later Maynard (d. 2017), doted on Carol and Chris and watched over them faithfully. In the fall of 1954, Carol invited Roland Stickle to the Girl's Open House at Canadian Union College in Lacombe, Alberta, and they have been a steady item ever since. They were married on August 20, 1959 in Vernon, B.C. Carol served as a registered nurse, and later managed Roland's optometry practice. But the real story of Carol's life flowed out of her love for people and for beauty. Her eye for design, colour and flowers led to the creation of many beautiful spaces for celebrations, homes, and businesses that uplifted the hearts of many. She loved antiques and flea markets and for some years co-owned an antique store with several friends. Even in recent years, when she was in failing health, she continued to live a life of joy and gratitude and sought to serve in any way she could. Wonderful memories of Carol will be treasured by her husband Roland Stickle, her surviving brothers James and Murray, her sons Kelly and Marc Stickle, her daughter Teresa Reeve, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. We are grateful for the assurance of seeing her again at our Lord's coming. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, April 12, at 4 PM in the Kelowna Seventh-day Adventist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kelowna Gospel Mission or to adra.ca.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 7, 2020