Catherine HROMINCHUK
HROMINCHUK, Catherine: Catherine was born in Pine River, Manitoba on July 16, 1926. Passed on July 11, 2020 in Surrey, B.C. Predeceased by husband Michael in 1988, and son Paul in 2010. Survived by daughter Nettie (Rick), daughter-in-law Gwladys, two grandsons Bryce Shepherd and Shaun Hrominchuk, and two great-grand daughters Taylor and June. No service by request, her ashes will be interned in Kelowna with her husband. Many Thanks to the staff at Irene Thomas Hospice for their kindness. Catherine lived a long and prosperous life and was loved by her family and many friends.

Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jul. 18, 2020.
