Cecil Vernon SPIELMAN Obituary
SPIELMAN, Cecil Vernon: Dec. 26, 1927 - Sept. 09, 2019. Cec left us unexpectedly but peacefully, during an afternoon nap. He will be dearly missed by his devoted wife of 30 years Connie, his children Aileen, Linda and Bruce (Kathy), and Connie's children Joe (Helen), Mary, and Lorna, and their families, as well as many friends and the staff at Hawthorn Park. Cec was predeceased by his wife, Sally, and all of his siblings. Cec was a caring husband, father, and friend who enjoyed his retirement years golfing and travelling. As were Cec's wishes, no service will be held.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 20, 2019
