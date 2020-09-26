1/1
Charles Edward John "Charlie" VOLKART
VOLKART, Charles "Charlie" Edward John: On Wednesday September 16, 2020, Charles "Charlie" Edward John Volkart passed away at the age of 88. Charlie was born on July 24, 1932 in Montreal, Quebec to Edith and Charles Volkart. Charlie's career began in the print department of the Montreal Gazette and he continued in the printing industry until his retirement in 1998. He retired to Kelowna, BC in June 1998 with his partner, Anne Warnock. Charlie and Anne thoroughly enjoyed their retirement, spending winters in Oceanside, California and the rest of the time in Kelowna. We will remember Charlie best for his love of animals, his compassion for those less fortunate and his enthusiasm for staying fit. In his 80's, he was still going to the gym regularly. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jacqueline Chenier. He is survived by his partner of 28 years, Anne, his stepson Andy Neveu and partner Aera Yu, step grandson Jayson Yu-Neveu, his stepdaughter Christine Neveu and partner Nelson Padilla and his nephew Robert Chenier. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.

Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sep. 26, 2020.
