KRAMER, Charles "Chuck": On May 21, 2020, Charles 'Chuck' Kramer passed away peacefully at his home in Summerland. Born in Germany 87 years ago, Chuck came to Canada in the early 1950s. He soon settled in Vancouver and worked there for many years with Crown Zellerbach, where he made some lifelong friends with whom he enjoyed golf games, camping trips and meals at White Spot. An enthusiastic skier in his younger years, Chuck took many ski holidays with friends to Sun Valley, Idaho and eventually made his home in Whistler where he spent his free time until he retired. Chuck also loved the sun and enjoyed many beach vacations to Hawaii. Shortly after retiring, Chuck discovered his perfect retirement home in Summerland and spent many happy years at the local beaches and in the local restaurants, especially Mykonos in Penticton and Zia's in Summerland. Chuck will be greatly missed by all who knew him. At Chuck's request there will be no formal service. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jun. 5, 2020.