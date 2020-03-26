|
JOHNSTON, Charles, R.: Dec 5, 1930 - Mar 23, 2020 Charles Robert Johnston, 89, passed away Monday, March 23 at Hospice House Kelowna after a game fight against the scourge of cancer. Born in Toronto but raised in Halifax with his 8 siblings Charles was brought up tough and resilient in the days after the war. Following graduation from the venerable University of King's College he was lured to Edmonton by the Hudson's Bay Company and was soon won over by the spirit of the West and the big prairie skies. His management career with the Bay took him to Kelowna. After another transfer to Vancouver to help the Bay there, he realized that his heart was in the sunny interior and not the rainy left coast and returned to Kelowna to finish his working life in retail, real estate and appraisal and then to live out his retirement. It was when first in Kelowna that memories of family gatherings in Nova Scotia caused him and Barb to buy a small piece of then almost inaccessible lakefront on the west side of Okanagan Lake. Scorned by long time Okanagan residents, as to "why would you buy recreational property when you live in Kelowna" he proved to be prescient. This piece of property, "The Cabin", has grown in importance far surpassing its monetary value to become the focal point of family leading to countless family gatherings and reunions, large and small. This remains today as his enduring legacy. Charles was a self-taught woodworker, furnishing his home with finely crafted furniture, some of which is in use today. His garden vegetables and bird watching off his back porch, along with his grandchildren, sustained him in his retirement years. Charles is survived by 4 children and their partners, 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. The family would like to thank Dr Alexis Thompson for many years of caring support and the team of dedicated individuals at Interior Health Palliative Care who gave compassionate care under difficult circumstances. These are some of the unseen stars of our health care system.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 26, 2020