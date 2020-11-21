D'AVILA, Charles Raphael: Jan 29th 1933 - Oct 18th 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Charles D'Avila on October 18, 2020 in Montreal QB. He was the beloved husband of his pre deceased wife Claire (Moigher) D'Avila and devoted son to his parents Joseph D'Avila and Sultana Azerrad. Charles was born and raised in Casablanca, Morocco. In 1951 he moved to Paris to pursue an education in the clothing and textiles industry. He instantly fell in love with everything Paris had to offer and Graduated as a fashion designer, having received his diploma in Feb 1953. He would go on to work in Paris with Nina Ricci and Guy La Roche as a designer. Charles had a love for adventure and enjoyed being on the move including multiple trips to Israel from 1955 to 1960 to work on the Kibbutzim. In 1966 Charles moved to Canada where he met his wife Claire and they wed in Montreal in 1973 at Beth Zion Synagogue. The couple then moved to Calgary where he fulfilled his dream by opening a very successful clothing store, "Charles D'Avila Creations", in Roxboro Mall. In 1986 Charles endured health complications that rendered him a paraplegic and wheelchair bound. As difficult as this time was, he had the determination to continue living and building memories. The couple decided to retire in Victoria and then in 2005 they ventured to the Okanagan and settled in the city of Kelowna. After Claire's passing, in 2014, Charles briefly moved back to Calgary before completing his Canadian journey at Le Waldorf back in Montreal. Charles was very charming with an independent personality who overcame challenges presented to him with a unique combination of determination and optimism. He was very wise and always looking for ways to better his life. His laugh was infectious and his smile would brighten the largest of rooms. He will be profoundly missed by everyone who had the opportunity to get to know him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store