|
|
Martell, Christine M. (nee Robinson): October 27, 1948 ~ July 18, 2019. It is with deep sadness and peaceful remembrance we announce the passing of Christine. Christine was born in Creston and and spent her school years in Nelson, B.C. She is survived by daughter Sandra (Darren) Staples and grandchildren Nicole and Tyler of Kelowna. Son Steven (Liz) and grandchildren Lucie, Summer and Sunday of Seattle Wash. Daughter Jillian and grandchildren George and Charlie of Penticton. Also brother Jim (Ellen) and children Ashley and Adam of Nelson. Christine was predeceased by her mother Miranda 1988 and father Robert 2011. Christine enjoyed many years as a Beta Sigma Phi sister in Kelowna and Penticton and was Woman of the Year in both cities. She was an avid skier and also enjoyed summer weekends and holidays sailing the Okanagan and helping the crew on race day. We would like to thank the staff at Village by the Station and all the dedicated Doctors and her friend Kim who added to her life and wellbeing for many years. A Celebration of her Life will be announced at a future date. Donations may be made to the MS Society of Canada in her Memory.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 8, 2019