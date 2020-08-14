STOCKEN, Christopher, Sydney: Aug 3, 1979 - Jul 28, 2020 We regret to announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and father Christopher Sidney Stocken whom passed away suddenly in Duncan, BC July 28, 2020. Christopher who was only 40 years old grew up in Kelowna,B.C was a gentle man with an infectious smile that could light up any room. He loved the outdoors (hiking, swimming, fishing etc.) He was always ready for an adventure. God blessed him with many talents such as, mechanics, gardening, acting, wardrobe, set design, and was working on completing an electrical and carpentry apprenticeship. He was a confidant to those in need. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and a void will be left in his family's lives. Predeceased by his father Sidney Christopher Stocken. Lovingly remembered by his mother Gloria, sisters Chrystal, Charmaine, and Cherie (Jeremiah), and brother Sid Laulier , nieces and nephews Priscilla (Ryan), Preston Christianna, Evangelique', Annastasia, and his daughters Bella and Chloe whom he loved, and his dog Butch. The funeral was in Duncan, B.C August 6th 2020. The celebration of life was August 11th 2020 in Kelowna, BC. Here I sit in my chair wondering where the time has gone. I remember the first time I held you in my arms and you looked up at me with those big brown eyes. It was the most wonderful day of my life. God gave you to me for 40 years and 359 days. I thought it would be longer but God wanted you back for a reason. I will see you again Christopher. Love, Mom



