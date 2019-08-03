|
MEALING, Clare David: On Saturday, July 13th, 2019, Clare Mealing, loving husband and father, passed away at 82 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in 1937 in Keliher, SK to Eric and Florence Mealing and at 11, he and his family moved to Moose Jaw, SK. At 19, Clare joined the RCMP. His first posting, to Prince George, BC, proved to be his most important as there he met the love of his life, Shyrlee Ongman. Other postings included Red Deer, Regina, and then to Manitoba to Dauphin, Amaranth and finally retiring as a Sgt. in Minnedosa. At 42, Clare retired from the RCMP to return to his love of farming. The family moved to Penticton, BC where they bought an orchard to grow fruit and raise sheep. While farming, Clare began another career with Weyerhaeuser. He retired a second time in 2003 and then, Clare and Shyrlee downsized, and sold the orchard/ vineyard. He loved to play hockey, ride his horses and take trips on his ATV. Winters were spent in Southern California and other travels included England, Australia and Europe. Clare was best known for his sense of humor, extreme kindness, "Clarisms" and "Mealing Modifications". He was a true gentleman and his family and friends enjoyed his infinite love and loyalty. Clare will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 61 years, Shyrlee, his children Greg (wife Sandra) and Lauralynn (husband Carl Shearer). He was "Grandad" to Garrett, Breton, Ayden and Hallee and "GreatGrandad" to Everett, Vaida and Griffin. He was predeceased by brothers; Ed, Ken, Glen and sister Pat. He will be deeply missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends; too many to list. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Barbara's Anglican Church in Okanagan Falls, BC on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 2 p.m. Flowers and cards gratefully declined. If you wish to make a donation in lieu, please direct them to the or a food bank in your local community. "While we couldn't love him long enough, we could not have loved him more."
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 3, 2019