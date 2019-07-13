Home

CLARE MACKINNON "MAC" CARMAN

CARMAN CLARE "MAC" MACKINNON: Carman Clare MacKinnon, a.k.a. Mac, Dad, and Poppa 74, of Westbank, BC went home to be with his Lord and saviour on July 9, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Clare was born in Drumheller, Alberta on December 28, 1944. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years Arlie; children Heather (Scott) Ross, Todd, Jason, and Shane (Christyna) MacKinnon; grandchildren Hannah, Alexandra, Elijah, Alexander, and Danielle; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family; and many very good friends. Mac was an overhead crane operator at Vancouver Shipyards for almost 30 years and retired to the Okanagan in 2006. He enjoyed the simple things in life - puttering in the garden, going for long drives and spending time with family is what made him most happy. His family extends a special "Thank you" to the nurses and staff at Hospice House for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to the Central Okanagan Hospice Association, #200, 1890 Cooper Road, Kelowna, BC V1Y 8M1 or www.hospicecoha.org. Private family service by request. Arrangements are in care of Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium, West Kelowna Arrangement Centre (250-768-8925). Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 13, 2019
