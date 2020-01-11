|
|
FIELDING, Clarence Arthur: 1931 - 2019 On December 22, 2019, Clarence passed away peacefully on his own terms after an 18-month battle with cancer. His wife Mary never left his side during the latter part of his illness and was with him at the end. Clarence was born in Edmonton, lived on the prairies and then moved to Vancouver at a young age. He married Diana in 1956 and together they moved to Richmond in 1959 where he raised their family and remained there until he retired. A graduate of John Oliver High School, Clarence was a lifelong pilot and aviation aficionado who initially learned to fly with the RCAF. He joined Canadian Pacific Airlines as a pilot in 1955 where he had a career that spanned over 33 years. Clarence retired as a senior Captain who had travelled the world. He flew just about everything CP had during those years from the DC3 to the DC10 and B747. After retiring Clarence and Diana moved to the Okanagan in 1995 where they resided in Oliver. Clarence had developed a love for Mexico from his flying days and after retiring, together with Diana, and later Mary, would spend half the year there. He loved the people, his many friends who congregated there each winter and the culture. Clarence often said it was one of his favorite places to be. Mary also shared that love of Mexico. Clarence was a man of strong opinions who could present a gruff exterior however he was always generous and loyal to family and friends. If you looked closely under that gruff exterior you would have found a gentler nature that showed up in many ways. In his later years he always had a soft spot for his grandchildren and later, his great grandchildren. Clarence was predeceased by his wife Diana. He is survived by his wife Mary, sons Chris (Cheryl), Tim, Shaun (Emma), daughter Lesley (Keith), Mary's daughters Michelle and Karen, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Clarence had a life well lived. He is now off on his final journey to parts unknown. Ceiling and visibility unlimited Dad. There will be a celebration of life later in the spring, details TBA. Rest easy. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 11, 2020