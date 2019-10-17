|
|
GIBBARD, CLARENCE LESLIE: MAY 31, 1931 - OCTOBER 9, 2019. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather and great grandfather Clarence Leslie Gibbard. Predeceased by his parents Leslie & Violet Gibbard, his wife Georgia (August 9, 2010), his brother Robert (May 12, 2010) and his niece Lorna (August 4, 1992). Clarence grew up and went to school in Penticton. He worked hard as an electrician following in his father's footsteps. He is survived by his daughters Paige (Gerry) Mintenko, Lynda (Bob) Thomson, Lesley (Rory) Bell, Debra (Terry) Steele and Larae McCauley. Granddaughters, Krista Bell, Erin & Halie Mintenko; grandsons, Sean Bell, Tyson & Taylor Steele and 2 great grandchildren, Jane Bell and Hudson Steele and sister in-law Fern Gibbard and family. An Open House to Celebrate Clarence's life will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 498 Braid Street, Penticton from 2:00 to 5:00 pm.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 17, 2019