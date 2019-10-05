|
WALLACE, Clarke: Retired Lieutenant Colonel William Clarke Wallace passed away on the 30th of September 2019 at the Kelowna General Hospital following a period of kidney disease and dementia. He leaves his wife of 56 years, Ann Stark Wallace, and son Michael Clarke Wallace of Oakland CA. Clarke grew up in Vancouver, BC, the son of Scottish immigrants. After Lord Byng High School, UBC, and University of Washington, he joined the Canadian Army Signal Corps in Kingston, Ontario. He had a fulfilling career, serving in Egypt, at Signal Corps School in Kingston, ON, at NATO College in Rome, and he spent a year in Kashmir with UNMOGIP. Clarke returned to Canada to meet his one-year old son, and eventually he spent many years in Virginia serving in Washington, DC and at NATO HQ in Norfolk, VA. Retirement in Kelowna, BC allowed Clarke to concentrate on his golf game at Quail Ridge and to enjoy the many benefits of belonging to the Society for Learning in Retirement where he "majored" in International Politics. This loving husband and father and fine man will be missed. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
