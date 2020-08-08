1/1
Clayton Albert DUNN
DUNN, Clayton Albert: In loving memory of Clayton Albert Dunn who passed away August 4, 2020 in Penticton, BC. Clayton was born to Vada and Albert Dunn, November 1936 in a cabin by the Wabigoon River in Pine Grove, Ontario. Clayton was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Denver, George, Bradley and sister, Joan. He is survived by his wife Dolores of 64 years; son Terry (Pam); grandsons, Joshua, Stephen (Tara) and great granddaughter, Kaelyn; daughter, Kathy (Ray Klassen); granddaughters, Kaila (Kelly), Jennifer Bleau and great granddaughters, Peyton, Jayme and Starleigh. He is also survived by sisters, Joyce, Irene, Carol and Debbie as well as many nieces and nephews. Clayton worked as a pipefitter in the Dryden Paper Mill and moved to Vernon in 1988 and then to Penticton in 2012. He enjoyed his family and took special joy being around his grandchildren and great grandchildren, some who played pranks on him. Clayton was an avid sportsman; he loved coaching, playing and being the armchair ref. He belonged to The Junior Farmers organization and to the Square Dancers. He enjoyed golfing, winters in Yuma, a good drink and doing a fast polka. Clayton will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private family graveside service will take place in Penticton. Dance with the angels Clay. If desired donations may be made to the Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 8, 2020.
