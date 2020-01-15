Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clayton LEHMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clayton Grant LEHMAN


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clayton Grant LEHMAN Obituary
LEHMAN, Clayton Grant: Jan. 03, 1936 - Jan. 10, 2020 A true son of New Westminster, Clayton died peacefully in Victoria in his 85th year. He earned his B.Comm. at U.B.C. where he played rugby and football and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta. He and Joan wed in 1963 and had a long and devoted marriage. He spent 28 years in the investment business in Vancouver, served proudly on the Board of Governors of Crofton House School, and helped to establish the school s Foundation. Retirement took Clayton and Joan from West Van to Parksville, Kelowna, and Oak Bay, providing opportunities to golf and to serve on the Board of the Okanagan Symphony. He became a voracious student of literature, philosophy, and history in retirement. Clayton deeply valued education, and feasted on big ideas. Clayton loved all things Churchillian: good cigars, fine wine, strong-willed politicians, and English country manors. Remembered fondly as a big, jovial, powerfully welcoming presence, he is survived by his wife Joan, daughter Sarah, and two adored grandchildren, Nathaniel and Eden Schwartz. No service or flowers, by his request. Memorial gifts to the Crofton House School Foundation in Vancouver or to the UBC Okanagan Bursary Fund.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clayton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -