DICK, Clifford Alexander: It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Clifford Alexander Dick, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, on December 21st, 2019. Cliff is survived by his loving wife Betty, his daughters Kim, Kerri (Dave), Sherri (Kelly), Gail (Don) and Kelly; his sons Jad and Greg (Ingrid); 14 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren; and cousin Hazel Brown of Scotland. Born in Drumheller, Alberta on December 20, 1929. Cliff moved to Kelowna from Alberta in 1966 with his beautiful wife Betty and never looked back. He was a most talented cabinetmaker and made his living creating beautiful homes throughout the Okanagan. In his spare time you could find him in his pool or on a slalom ski behind the boat. Generous of spirit he was always willing to lend a hand to those less fortunate. His family was always his biggest treasure and he had time for all of us. We miss and love you very much. Rest easy until we meet again. Special thank you to the staff at Chartwell Chatsworth in Kelowna for their kindness and support. Thank you to Dr. L. Pavan, Dr. S. Baxter, Dr. S.C. Leung and Dr. M. Michaud for their unending kindness and care. No service by request. A celebration of life to be held at a later date to be determined. Goodnight Dad. Peace be with you. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 8, 2020