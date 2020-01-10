|
Halliday, Colin Arthur: April 24, 1943 - December 31, 2019 On December 31, 2019, Colin Halliday, passed away at Moog and Friends hospice at the age of 76 surrounded by loved ones, after a short and courageous battle with cancer. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Shaun, stepson Jay, brother Ian of London, England; his sisters-in-law: Gayle (Bob), Michele (Curtis) and Aaron (Tina). Nephews and nieces: Glenn (Louisa), Steve (Sarah), Keith (Karin), Nancy (Bruce), Evan and Clayton; great nieces and nephews: Hayden and Taylor, and twins, Erin and Fergus, as well as numerous extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Sarah (Greaves) Halliday of Glasgow, Scotland. Colin was born in Glasgow, Scotland, moved to Canada in 1968 and worked in the finance field for most of his career. In 1982, on his 39th birthday, he married Shaun (Tubman) in Vernon, BC. He welcomed Jay as his stepson and they became very important to each other. In the words of one of his nephews "My memories of him are wonderful, this charismatic guy, who was always smiling and telling a joke or two! Full of life (and a little beer too), with a nod and a wink everyone was giggling at something daft that was said!" New Year was always a very important day to Colin and the Scottish tradition of being "First-Footed" on New Year's Day was essential for good luck for the coming year. Colin has gone first-footing with his shortbread, a lump of coal, a wee dram of Scotch and singing Auld Lang Syne… A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to or to Penticton & District Hospice Society.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 10, 2020