Constance D. Veitch

Constance D. Veitch Obituary
Veitch, Constance, D.: May 02, 1933 - Jul. 28, 2019. Connie passed away peacefully in Fort Langley Seniors Community on July 28, 2019. Connie was born in 1933 in Trail, BC. She is survived by her son Brian (Carol), grandson Chris, her daughters Julianne and Corinne (Ed) and her grandson Joey. She is predeceased by her husband Bob Veitch in 2011. Her giggle and her smile were a joy to everyone who met her. She will be sorely missed. A family service will be held in Sidney sometime in the Fall.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 31, 2019
