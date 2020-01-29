|
SATHER, Constance 'Connie': Born August 29,1928 in Medicine Hat, AB, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 23, 2020 at the age of 91 years. She is survived by daughter Arlene (Ron) Moser of Summerland, BC; "adopted son" Denis Burgess of Port Moody, BC; grandchildren Nicki, Ryan, Shelby, Sarah, and Laine; great grandchildren Sierra, Aliyah, Oscar, and Leopold; and siblings June Whiteford and Joyce (Larry) Johnson, both of Kelowna, BC. She was predeceased by husband Oscar; sons Alan and Ken; and brother Jerry. An important part of Connie's life was raising three children while working with the family business, 'Sather Custom Floors' as salesperson, bookkeeper, and drapery maker. Connie and Oscar also loved vacationing, whether it was a camping trip or cruising with good friends. She kept very active with her love of curling, golf, and gardening. Connie was a strong, genuine, and caring person. Her love of life and people touched the lives of all who knew her. She was a wonderful wife, mom, grandmother, and mother-in-law. We were blessed tohave her in our lives. Always loved…never forgotten…forever missed. Thank you all for your kindness and support. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, 775 Lower Bench Rd., Penticton, BC with a Celebration of Life to beannounced at a later date. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com, 250-494-7752.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 29, 2020