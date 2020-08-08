RATH, Crystal Evlin: November 7, 1931 - July 23, 2020 Crystal Evlin Rath was born on Nov. 7, 1931 in Pattonsburg, Missouri. She went to be with her Lord on July 23, 2020, in Penticton, B.C., having attained the age of 88 years. Crystal is survived by her children; Paul (Lisa); Rosemarie (Richard); Katharine (Cecil); and Daniel (Lily). Crystal is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She is pre-deceased by her husband Rev. Ernest Rath. In her working life, Crystal was a school teacher. She later operated a home Day Care for 13 years. Despite her visual challenges, Crystal was always busy creating a variety of handicrafts. Her greatest joy, however, came from sharing the love of Jesus with others and in giving her hand crafted creations to family and friends. A private family funeral service will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church, Penticton, BC. She will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Vernon, BC. We take comfort in knowing that she is now with her Saviour. To God be the Glory The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to: "The Lutheran Hour." Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com