MCNALLY, Curtiss Hugh: Curtis Hugh McNally died peacefully at the age of 80 on June 26, 2020 at Grand Forks, B.C. with family and friends by his side. Curtiss was raised by his grandmother Emma Abel in Williams Lake. For a time they lived in Winfield where he attended Rutland High School. Curtiss was a cowboy, heavy equipment operator, pilot, mechanic, welder, and rancher. If it was broke, Curtiss could fix it. He was working at the Gang Ranch at Clinton where he met his future wife, Vicki Robison. They married in 1964 and continued to ranch in the Chilcotin until 1970 when they moved to Kelowna. He managed ranches in Kelowna and Merritt until his retirement. Grand Forks became home in 2007. Curtiss was an avid hockey enthusiast. He was a player in his youth, a mentor for his son Matt, and loved following his favorite NHL teams over the years. After retirement, Curtiss and Vicki enjoyed exploring many places in British Columbia, western U.S. and Alaska. His family and many friends will miss his quick wit, good humor, and unvarnished opinions which he freely expressed. He is survived by his wife Vicki, son Matthew, sister and brother-in-law Elaine and Willie Hogue, granddaughter Bonnie Bent and great grandchildren Cherokee and Otter as well as a large extended family who loved him very much. He was preceded in death by son Morgan, daughter Kimberly and grandson Blaine. A Celebration of Life is planned for Kelowna; details are still to be finalized subject to pandemic restrictions. Curtiss s ashes will be interred in the Robison family plot in McAllister, MT. Condolences can be sent to 3849 Bayridge Avenue, West Vancouver V7V 3J3.



