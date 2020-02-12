Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
St. John Vianney Parish
361 Wade Ave
St. John Vianney Parish, BC
ELSON, Cynthia (Nee Buzdegan) We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Cynthia on January 15, 2020 at the age of 70 years. She was born in Penticton on February 16, 1949 and was a Pen-Hi grad of 1969. She married Harvey Elson on June 27, 1970 and moved to Montreal, Quebec where she lived for 35 years. She loved the big city. Even though she was the farthest away from the family she was the one who never forgot a birthday, anniversary or other special event in our lives. She returned to Penticton in 2005 and shortly after was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy. Cynthia fought a tough battle but always managed to keep laughing. She was predeceased by Harvey and her parents John and Helen Buzdegan. Cynthia is survived by her brother John Buzdegan (Caitlin, Brittany, Sean) and her sisters Linda Buzdegan and Pat Styles (Kelly, Bailey, Bradley). A Memorial Mass with Father Obi officiating will be held at St. John Vianney Parish, 361 Wade Ave on February 15, 2020 at 1:00pm. Donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Society of Canada.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 12, 2020
